TG LAWCET, PGLCET on June 6

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday released the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 notification for admissions to three years and five-year law degree program, and LLM courses for the academic year 2025-26. According to officials, online registration of applications without a late fee can be done between March 1 and April 15.

The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 is April 25 and May 5 respectively. Applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 up to May 15 and 25 respectively. Candidates can edit their already submitted application between May 20 and 25. Hall tickets will be available for download from May 30.The entrance tests will be conducted on June 6 and a preliminary key will be released on June 10. The final key, along with the result, will be released on June 25. For details, visit the website https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in, said a senior officer, OU.