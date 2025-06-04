TG lensman’s works featured in expo at Coca-Cola hqrs in US

Hyderabad: Anirudh Dhannayak, a documentary and fine art photographer from Karimnagar, Telangana, has garnered international recognition this year as his work was featured in a prestigious group exhibition at the global headquarters of Coca-Cola in Atlanta recently, as part of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebrations.

Themed “Roots to Resonance,” the exhibition spotlighted artists who explore the nuances of identity, heritage, and cultural continuity within the diaspora.

Anirudh’s journey into photography is as evocative as his art. What began as a childhood curiosity—capturing travel memories with a simple camera—transformed over the years into a passionate pursuit of truth, culture, and human emotion.

Although initially steered toward engineering, a serendipitous moment during a family wedding, where his photographs won admiration from overseas guests, marked a turning point.

That event not only affirmed his talent but also gifted him the tool that would shape his future: a camera. He later formalised his training with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Design, specialising in Photography, and is currently pursuing his Master’s at the Savannah College of Art and Design, US.

His ongoing project, “Natya Shastra: The Science of Dance,” explores the evolution and spiritual significance of the classical Indian dance form, Kuchipudi, within the Indian-American diaspora. Blending traditional motifs with experimental formats like stop-motion and moving portraits, the project exemplifies Anirudh’s commitment to storytelling that bridges generations and geographies.