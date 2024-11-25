TG Medical Council cracks whip on fake doctors

Hyderabad: A team of the Telangana Medical Council led by chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar cracked a whip on the fake doctors, including RMPs and PMPs, in the Dichpally, Manchippa, and Indalwai areas of Nizamabad district.

Based on the complaints received from the public and public representatives of the area against fake doctors, the chairman, along with his team members Dr Sunny Davis and Dr Sirish, conducted inspections on fake doctor centres. During these inspections, it was found that fake doctors RMP and PMP have set up fake doctors Vittal Singh in Manchippa village, fake doctors Gangadhar in Mahesh Indalwai village, and fake doctors Narasimhulu, Goli Sandeep, and Sriram Dattadri in Dichpally clinics without the permission of the district medical officer and were giving high-dose antibiotics, steroids, painkiller injections, and saline injections to innocent people who come to them even if they do not need them.

Mahesh Kumar informed that an FIR would be filed against them in the relevant police stations under sections 34 and 54 of the NMC Act. “According to the NMC Act, no one should practice modern medicine without MBBS and permission from the Telangana Medical Council. People should recognise that all those who form boards called RMP and PMP and practice medicine without qualifications are fake doctors. Many people are suffering from health problems due to the medical treatment they do,” he stated. Mahesh Kumar informed that they are punishable under the law and would be punished with one year in prison and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.