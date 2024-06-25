Live
Just In
TG must seek exemption from NEET-based admissions: BRS
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said on Monday that Telangana should come out of NEET, and for this, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should appoint a good lawyer in the Supreme Court and plead on behalf of the State.
During a press conference, Vinod Kumar expressed that the sudden cancellation of the NEET PG exam resulted in significant losses for many individuals. Approximately 24 lakh candidates nationwide wrote for NEET-UG.
The NEET PG exam was scheduled for Sunday but was postponed just ten hours before its commencement. Some candidates had even travelled from Dubai to participate in this exam. Kumar suggested that it would have been more appropriate to postpone the NEET PG exam only if irregularities had occurred during the NEET UG exam.