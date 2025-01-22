TG New Ration Cards: Telangana to Start Distribution on January 26

The Telangana government has begun the process of issuing new ration cards to eligible citizens, a step aimed at expanding welfare benefits across the state. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has highlighted that the distribution of ration cards is an ongoing effort to ensure no eligible person is left out.

In recent gram sabhas held across various villages, officials have been announcing beneficiary lists for schemes such as the TG New Ration Cards, Indiramma Manzanu, Rythu Bharosa, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa. The government has scheduled the official launch of these schemes for Sunday.

Addressing concerns raised by villagers during gram sabhas, Minister Reddy reiterated that ration cards will be issued to all eligible applicants. He urged residents whose names are not on the initial lists to submit their applications at the ongoing gram sabhas, which will continue accepting applications until Friday.

“Every eligible individual will receive a ration card. The government has ensured that even applications submitted today will be reviewed promptly,” Reddy stated at the Manakondur Gram Sabha in Karimnagar district. He criticized the previous administration for failing to provide adequate ration cards over the past decade and highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to reform the system.

The new ration card system is expected to benefit approximately 40 lakh individuals. Under the revised scheme, each cardholder will receive six kilograms of rice per person, free of cost. Additionally, eligible beneficiaries will gain access to other welfare programs, including Indiramma housing and financial assistance for farmers and agricultural laborers.

Reddy announced that farmers with arable land would receive Rs 12,000 annually as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, while landless agricultural laborers would be provided the same amount under Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa.

During the gram sabha, Reddy also addressed the progress of the Narayanpur irrigation project. The project, set to be completed within a year, will bring 70,000 acres of land under cultivation. The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to cost-efficient infrastructure development to maximize agricultural output.

The gram sabhas have witnessed a significant influx of applications for new ration cards. Officials reported a sharp increase in submissions, with the application window open until Friday. The distribution of ration cards to verified beneficiaries will commence on Sunday.