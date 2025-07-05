TG on Cong’s radar for exploitation after HP, KA: BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao criticized the Congress regime, alleging extreme injustice toward Backwards Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He said on Friday, Congress has effectively undermined democracy through the imposition of Emergency, and its slogans—“Jai Bapu,” “Jai Bhim,” and “Jai Samvidhan”—have betrayed their true meaning due to the party’s actions.

Congress has violated justice and constitutional values, he added.

Ramchander Rao said that the Congress party continually deceives the people with empty slogans. On the other hand, its true agenda works against them.

By claiming to support a “Samajika Samara Bheri,” Congress is trying to mislead the people of Telangana once again.

He asked, “How will this government, which has failed to fulfil a single promise in its one-and-a-half-year rule, justify its actions to the public?”

The State BJP chief pointed out that the Congress party, while chanting “Jai Bapu,” has, however, weakened Gandhiji’s vision of village self-government. “Their failure to hold local body elections in the state and the pending Rs. 1,200 crore for village development work are against the spirit of Gandhiji’s principles,” he said.

Moreover, while asserting “Jai Bhim,” Congress has actually taken tribal lands in areas like Lagacharla and Kondagal, sent bulldozers onto uncultivated lands, framed cases against ST farmers, and closed down Gurukuls.

Before they chant “Jai Samvidhan,” the Congress party must acknowledge its own history. The party that imposed the Emergency in 1975 and undermined democracy has no right to preach about the Constitution.

Mallikarjun Kharge is visiting Telangana on Friday, as if all of this has been forgotten.

The crucial question on the minds of the people is clear: “With what face is the Congress party holding this meeting? What more is left to exploit? Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana have all become endless vessels for Congress’s looting.”

The Congress government, which announced six guarantees and thirteen promises in Telangana, has yet to fully implement any of them.

Is it social justice for Congress to harm BCs under the guise of a caste census and include Muslims in the BC quota? Their promises are merely words, and this government’s intention appears to be deceiving the people with false slogans. Congress is not holding this meeting for the sake of social justice but rather to undermine it. The people of Telangana will not be misled again.