TG PGECET-2026 notification to be issued today

Hyderabad: JawaharlalNehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced that the notification for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET-2026) will be released on Monday (February 23, 2026).

Dr K. Venkateswara Rao, Convener of TG PGECET-2026 and Registrar of JNTUH, said in a statement on Sunday that submission of online applications will begin on February 27, 2026 (Friday) from 11.30 am onwards. Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate engineering programs across Telangana are advised to go through the detailed notification and instructions available on the official website: https://pgecet.tgche.ac.in (pgecet.tgche.ac.in).

The examination is being conducted under the aegis of JNTUH in collaboration with the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE).