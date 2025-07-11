TG-RERA cautions public against investing in ‘Shrivari’s Brundavanam’ project

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has issued a public caution against engaging in any transactions or agreements related to the real estate project ‘Shrivari’s Brundavanam’, reportedly promoted and developed by M/s Shrivari Constructions in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality. RERA specifically advised the public against undertaking transactions concerning the Shrivari construction, represented by its proprietor P Uma Devi, wife of Late Narayana Raju, located at Padmashri Hills, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

RERA stated that multiple complaints had been filed with the Authority against the Promoter and Developer M/s Shrivari Constructions regarding its real estate project, ‘Shrivari’sBrundavanam’, bearing TG RERA Registration No.P02400006566. The complaints allege that the project, comprising 80 flats, was being developed in joint collaboration with landowners on an equal share basis. According to the agreements of sale executed with individual allottees, possession was due by February 2023 and May 2024. However, despite substantial payments made by the allottees, the promoter failed to complete the construction and hand over possession within the agreed timelines.

In light of the concerns raised and to safeguard the interests of the allottees, the Authority, following preliminary adjudication, has passed interim orders in CC No. 1/2025 Dated 23.06.2025 and its batch cases. Invoking provisions under Section 7(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the ‘Shrivari’sBrundavanam’ project has been placed in abeyance. Furthermore, the respondents have been restrained from marketing, advertising, booking, offering for sale, selling, or entering into any agreement or inviting any person to purchase units or flats in the said project, until further orders.

Additionally, this Authority has directed the Sub-Registrar, Gandipet, Ranga Reddy District, not to entertain any registration of sale transactions related to the said project until further instructions. In view of the above, the public is strictly cautioned not to enter into any transaction or agreement related to the real estate project.