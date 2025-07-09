TG set to expose AP over Krishna waters diversion

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is prepared to expose Andhra Pradesh on the illegal diversion of Krishna waters, as state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will deliver a PowerPoint presentation on the issue at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also expected to attend the programme, where he will make a statement on the government’s resolve to fight Andhra Pradesh over the water sharing disputes. The event will be attended by all ministers, Congress MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

Uttam will also explain the disastrous decision by the previous BRS government to change the project’s course from Tummidihatti to Medigadda, detailing its catastrophic consequences for the state’s irrigation sector. Officials stated that the Irrigation Minister will present all details regarding the lifting of Krishna River water without seeking the approval of the Krishna River Management Board following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The BRS’s failure to protect Telangana’s interests in the utilisation of Krishna water will be highlighted in the presentation.

The Minister will explain the technical issues stemming from the poor construction and management of the Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages by the previous government. The state government has already stated that the Kaleshwaram project has plunged the state into a deep financial crisis.