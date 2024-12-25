TG sets record in fine rice purchase

Hyderabad: For the first time in a decade, Telangana has achieved a new record in the procurement of fine variety paddy this year. The state reported a record-breaking procurement of 18 lakh metric tonnes during the current season. Nearly 3.36 lakh farmers benefited from the Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine variety paddy as the government paid Rs 939 crore as bonus in a single farming season in Kharif.

Officials told Hans India that the government had so far procured paddy worth Rs 10,149 crore and had paid a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers who cultivated fine variety paddy.

They said about 3.36 lakh farmers have received the bonus. Rs 939 crore was being spent to pay the bonus to the farmers and Rs 591 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

A total of 47.01 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured. Out of which 28.23 lakh metric tonnes was coarse variety paddy and 18.78 lakh metric tonnes is fine variety.

The government had procured 41.2 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 2023 Kharif season. This year it was more by six lakh metric tonnes, officials said. Paddy was procured from 8.84 lakh farmers in the Kharif season.

The paddy procurement was carried out at 8,318 centres across the state. The State Civil Supplies Department has made adequate arrangements at the procurement centres. Precautions have also been taken to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses due to unseasonal rains.

Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Siddipet districts were top in the list of paddy procurement through the procurement centres this year.