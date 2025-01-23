TG signs MoU with JSW for Rs. 800 cr UAV manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has entered into an MoU with JSW UAV Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Defence, to establish a State-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAV) manufacturing facility in the State. As part of this strategic initiative, JSW UAV, in collaboration with a leading US-based Defence Technology Company, is set to invest approximately Rs 800 crore in the project.

This landmark initiative is expected to generate over 200 high-value jobs, reinforcing Telangana's position as a hub for cutting-edge technology and defence innovation. This MoU marks a significant milestone in Telangana's journey to becoming a preferred destination for advanced technology investments and reflects the State's dedication to driving innovation and creating employment opportunities.

Revanth Reddy, after the signing of the MoU, while welcoming the investment to Telangana, said, "Hyderabad, and Telangana, was long positioned in the global market as software and pharma leader. With clear vision and diligent efforts, we are not establishing Telangana as a clear leader for investments in manufacturing across sectors, ranging from semiconductors, defence, private space to FMCG. My government's efforts to position Telangana as a preferred option for the world for its China Plus One strategy has started bearing results."

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, "We are delighted with this agreement. It will clearly set a trend in the sector. We will strive hard to ensure our state becomes India‘s biggest manufacturing hubs."