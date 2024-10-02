TG team in Delhi to tap Union Home Ministry for Flood Relief

Hyderabad:A State official delegation is likely to meet the Union Home Ministry to seek flood relief in New Delhi next week. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will also attend the meeting, which is being presided over by Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

The delegation will put a slew of demands before the ministry, requesting the release of flood relief funds immediately. As the Centre is planning to hold the meeting tentatively on October 7, official sources said that the State authorities were preparing a detailed report on the flood damages, mainly the crops, roads, and breaches in the canals and other water bodies during the heavy rains recently.

During the visit to the flood-hit State by Union Minister for Agriculture Shiv Raj Singh and Central team, the Chief Minister poured out the woes in utilising the Central funds due to strict disaster norms and regulations.

The government has been demanding the Centre simplify the norms to get more disaster funds as well as utilise them without restrictions.

Officials said that, since the State was reeling under a financial crisis, the delegation will request the ministry to grant huge funds for crop damages and the repairs of the roads.

The matching grants from the State Disaster Response Fund to the NDRF and the release of Central assistance would take centre stage in the meeting between the State and Central governments.

The Centre has not released any funds so far, despite the State government pleading with the Central delegations during its visit. Officials said that the State delegation will insist on the Centre for immediate release of relief and come to the rescue of the State to address the farming crisis due to the damage to the crops.