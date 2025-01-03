TG TET exam conducted smoothly

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET-II) 2024 was conducted peacefully, with a majority of registered candidates taking the test at 101 centres across the State on Thursday.

Meanwhile, due to the allotment of centres far from their locality, few aspirants faced difficulties in reaching their allotted centres.

According to the candidates, the exam was said to be easy, and both Paper I and Paper II were on the expected lines.

Among the 12,815 registered candidates for Paper I, 9,259 appeared, while of the 12,734 registered candidates, 9,637 appeared for Paper II.

While Paper-I is for candidates who prefer to be teachers for grades one to five, Paper-II is for aspirants wanting to teach higher grades, that is, grades six to eight. “Candidates intending to be teachers for students from grades one to eight have to appear for both papers,” said a senior officer, the Education Department.