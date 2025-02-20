TG top edn official visits NIEPVD, gains insights about spl education

Hyderabad: Telangana School Education Secretary Dr Yogita Rana along with senior officials of the education department visited the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun on Wednesday.

The delegation visited various departments of NIEPVD, including the Model School for Visually Impaired Students, Special Education Department, which includes an Administrative building, Braille Press, Training Centre for the Adult Blind (TCAB), Braille Appliance Manufacturing (MBA), Low Vision Unit, Boys and Girls Hostels, E-Library and Braille Library.

Dr Yogita Rana highlighted the institution’s focus on computer education, science laboratories, barrier-free environments, adaptive teaching-learning materials, hostel management, AI-based assistive technology and special courses in vision impairment. Similar efforts will be made to implement special education in Telangana as well, she said. The visit is expected to significantly contribute to improving educational policies, infrastructure and learning methods for visually impaired students in Telangana, said a senior officer.