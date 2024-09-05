TG yet to tap Rs. 1,345-cr relief fund from Centre

Hyderabad: The failure of the government to submit utilisation certificates is hampering the process of release of Central funds for the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force).

In a letter to the state government, the Union ministry pointed out that the Telangana state has not yet submitted the ground report to seek additional disaster relief funds despite the state witnessing very heavy rainfall since August 31.

The Central authorities said while telephonic information was provided by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the official documentation was necessary for releasing funds by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room.

The Union government has already deployed seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, boats, and lifesaving equipment to the affected areas to assist the state in its flood-relief efforts. The ministry said that, additionally, two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been stationed at Hakimpet, Secunderabad, for rescue operations.

Further, the letter said that as of April 1, 2024, Rs 1,345.15 crore remains available in the Telangana SDRF account for managing relief operations. Despite this, the state has not submitted the required information to release the Central share of SDRF for the current financial year (2024-25). The Ministry reminded the state that the submission of utilisation certificates and up-to-date expenditure statements was mandatory under the SDRF guidelines.

The Union Home Ministry also pointed out that Rs 188.80 crore was released to Telangana as the second installment for the 2022-23 fiscal year on July 10, 2023, and Rs 198 crore for both installments of 2023-24 on March 13 and March 28, 2024.

The state has yet to request the release of the first installment of Rs 208.40 crore due for 2024-25.

The Union Ministry asked the state government to furnish the utilisation certificates and related documents immediately to enable the release of the pending funds. Additionally, the state has been asked to ensure that SEOC officials regularly submit daily situation reports on natural disasters.