TGBIE announces first term holidays

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday announced the first term holidays for junior colleges from October 6 to 13, with the reopening date set for October 14.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday announced the first term holidays for junior colleges from October 6 to 13, with the reopening date set for October 14.

According to the TGBIE officials, the term holidays are applicable to all junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses.

The district intermediate educational officers have been instructed to ensure that all junior college management adheres to the first term holiday schedule.

