Live
- SC court orders probe into Laddu adulteration case by Independent agency
- Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1: Bug Fixes Ahead of iOS 18.1 Launch
- Infighting in BJD comes to fore
- New excise policy: Process for liquor outlets checked
- P K Mahapatra IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head
- Lava Agni 3 to Launch Today: Key Features and Livestream Details
- Salakatla Brahmotsavam begins at Tirumala today
- New Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Allotment Case
- Traffic diversion for Sarannavaratrulu
- 696 leopards found in Odisha
Just In
TGBIE announces first term holidays
Highlights
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday announced the first term holidays for junior colleges from October 6 to 13, with the reopening date set for October 14.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday announced the first term holidays for junior colleges from October 6 to 13, with the reopening date set for October 14.
According to the TGBIE officials, the term holidays are applicable to all junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses.
The district intermediate educational officers have been instructed to ensure that all junior college management adheres to the first term holiday schedule.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS