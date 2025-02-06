  • Menu
TGBIE announces nominal roll correction dates for Inter students
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday announced the dates of nominal roll correction option for the intermediate students.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday announced the dates of nominal roll correction option for the intermediate students.

According to the officials, the nominal roll correction option will be available for first- and second-year students (general and vocational streams) on February 6 and 7. In this regard, the Board has instructed principals of all junior colleges to make any necessary corrections in the nominal rolls, emphasising that this option will not be available after the specified dates.

