Live
- Delhi wants freedom from miserable governance: Satish
- Swachhata Rath Yatra launched for Mahakumbh
- Will ACB or ED arrest KTR?
- CS reviews arrangements for PM Visakha visit today
- Tourism investors summits in Visakha, Tirupati soon
- Congress seeks comeback ride on Pyari Didi scheme
- Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: TTD EO stresses on priority to common pilgrims
- Those who commit mistakes can’t escape: Ponguleti to KTR
- Congress, BJP activists come to blows in brawl over protest
- CM launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal for public grievances
Just In
TGBIE announces Sankranti holidays from Jan 11-16
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) on Tuesday announced that Sankranti holidays for Intermediate students will be from January 11 to 16, and colleges will reopen on January 17.
According to TGBIE officials, the holidays will be applicable to all junior colleges operating under different managements. Officials also warned all principals to strictly adhere to the holiday schedule and instructed private unaided junior college’s managements not to hold any classes during the holidays. The Board warned that violation of instructions will be viewed seriously and action, including disaffiliation, will be initiated against the erring management.
