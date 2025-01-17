TGCHE announces key initiatives to strengthen higher education

Hyderabad: In its effort to empower students in alignment with emerging global standards for higher education and employment opportunities, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced significant revisions and reforms to the undergraduate curriculum on Thursday.

The TGCHE Chairman, Prof V Balakista Reddy, stated that this initiative aims to align educational practices with global trends and the evolving job market, and focuses on balancing theoretical knowledge with practical skills to ensure that students are industry-ready and employable. The key takeaways from this initiative include: the integration of hands-on learning and industry-relevant knowledge; development of essential employability competencies; equipping students with industry-aligned skills to enhance global competitiveness.

The subject-specific committees, led by the TGCHE Chairman and Vice-Chairmen, will oversee the syllabus revisions, which are set to be implemented soon. Simultaneously, TGCHE seeks input from all stakeholders, including academicians, industry experts, students, and policymakers, to foster collaboration and inclusivity.

Additionally, TGCHE has kept its "Proposal for Reforms and Strengthening the Telangana Higher Education System" available in the public domain on its website at www.tgche.ac.in, for stakeholders to give suggestions and feedback through a dedicated Google form. The focused areas for suggestions include – integration of technology and digital transformation; curriculum revamp for industry alignment; strengthening research and development; faculty development programmes; improving access and equity; promoting internships and skill development; entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem; establishing feedback mechanisms and infrastructure and quality enhancement.

Furthermore, TGCHE is launching an internship programme to bridge academia and industry (BAI), aiming to provide practical exposure to students, recent graduates, and young professionals in higher education governance, policy-making, and institutional management. This programme aligns with UGC guidelines for research and internships and seeks to connect academic learning with real-world challenges.

Prof Balakista Reddy highlighted the objectives of the Internship Programme, which include: Offering hands-on experience in policy-making, governance, and project management; connecting academic learning with industry requirements; fostering innovative thinking through fresh perspectives; preparing a skilled workforce for contemporary challenges such as digital transformation and sustainability.

The expected benefits of this programme are exposure to real-world projects in higher education governance, development of skills in policy analysis, research, and project management, networking opportunities with higher education leaders and experts, and certificates of completion with recommendations for exceptional performance. The TGCHE Chairman emphasised the “Benefits for TGCHE”, which include access to a talented pool of young professionals, enhanced capacity for research, project implementation, and administrative tasks, and strengthened collaboration between institutions and TGCHE.

"This internship program exemplifies TGCHE’s dedication to creating a future-ready education ecosystem and empowering the next generation of leaders," he added. Those interested in submitting their suggestions and seeking more details can visit the TGCHE website at www.tgche.ac.in.