TGCHE offers free IIT Madras certification for SC and ST students and teachers

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced a major initiative to support inclusive learning by encouraging SC/ST students and teachers to enrol in free online certification programmes offered by IIT Madras Pravartak Innovation Hub.

On Monday, Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, invited students and faculty across the state to actively participate in these programmes, which are designed to enhance employability, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills among youth while strengthening the professional competencies of teachers. He emphasised that such capacity-building initiatives are vital for empowering marginalised communities with advanced skills and confidence.

For students, two courses are being offered: a 30-hour Soft Skills Training and Certification covering resume preparation, communication, interview readiness, placement orientation, and personality development; and a 20-hour Entrepreneurship Development Certification focusing on innovation, business planning, and transforming students into job creators.

For teachers, a 20-hour Career Counsellor Certification Course will provide structured training in career guidance, psychometric assessments, and professional growth strategies.

The programmes begin on February 28, 2026, will be conducted online, and are open to SC/ST diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate students, working professionals, and teachers. Successful participants will receive certification from IIT Madras Pravartak.

Prof. Reddy urged all universities, autonomous colleges, and government and private institutions in Telangana to circulate the information widely to ensure maximum participation. He noted that the initiative aligns with the vision of equitable higher education by equipping students and teachers with industry-relevant skills, entrepreneurial capabilities, and structured career guidance.

Eligible candidates can register through the official links provided by IIT Madras Pravartak. This initiative is expected to significantly boost career readiness and professional growth among SC/ST communities in Telangana.