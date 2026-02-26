Fire breaks out in a lodge in Rajampet, one killed

A devastating fire erupted in Rajampet, Kadapa district, at midnight, causing widespread panic. The blaze started suddenly at a lodge' situated on the local railway station road, forcing residents to flee for their safety. One person lost the life, and several others were taken ill.

At the time of the incident, there were 33 people inside the lodge. Firefighters arrived promptly after being alerted and succeeded in bringing the fire under control. Police and fire personnel managed to rescue 32 individuals trapped inside and transported them to hospital for treatment.

Venkata Srinivas from Korrapadu village in Proddatur mandal died due to inhaling dense smoke while sleeping. Authorities have inspected the scene and registered a case. An investigation is underway to determine if fire safety regulations were breached.

The incident has caused significant distress among local residents, with many expressing concern over safety measures in place at such establishments.