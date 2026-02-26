Chirala boy unites in wedlock with Singapore girl

Chirala: In a heartening display of love transcending international borders, a grand wedding took place between an Andhra Pradesh groom and a Singaporean bride in Chirala on Wednesday.

Yarlagadda Sai Surya, a native of Kankatapalem in the Bapatla district, found his life partner while working as a software engineer in Singapore. He met Royanne Ng Luo Yan, a native of Singapore, at the same company, where their professional relationship blossomed into a deep romantic bond.

Although Sai Surya’s family initially found the decision to marry a woman from a different country surprising, they ultimately embraced the union with an open mind and gave their full consent. The wedding was celebrated at the Kirana Merchants Association Kalyana Mandapam in Chirala with traditional fervour as the couple performed the sacred seven steps amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

A particularly touching highlight of the ceremony was the participation of the bride’s parents, Ng Shau Chew and Wong Kwee Yin, and relatives who travelled from Singapore to attend the festivities. Embracing Indian culture, the foreign guests donned traditional attire and joined the local community in the celebrations.