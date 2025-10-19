TGCHE’s roadmap to align with priorities Telangana Rising 2047

Hyderabad: Ina sweeping transformation of Telangana’s higher education landscape, Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), outlined a series of landmark reforms aimed at aligning the State’s academic ecosystem with the long-term vision of “Telangana Rising 2047.”

Addressing the media on Saturday, Professor Reddy emphasised the significance of transitioning from the APSCHE Act to the TGCHE Act, 1988, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. This legal restructuring granted Telangana full autonomy over its higher education governance, enabling tailored academic, administrative, and financial decisions.

One of the most impactful developments was the revamp of the TGCHE website in November 2024.

The new portal, now multilingual and globally accessible, integrates real-time updates, grievance redressal, anti-ragging tools, and analytics dashboards. With over 1.7 million user interactions, it has become the digital backbone of academic transparency.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, TGCHE signed MoUs with BDMAI, T-SAT, NASSCOM, and the University of San Diego, offering training in pharma, AI, FinTech, and virtual internships. Collaborations with IIT-Madras and global institutions have positioned Telangana as a hub for innovation and research.

Curriculum reforms were also introduced, reducing undergraduate credit loads and adding skill-based courses in cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, and legal studies. A Common Academic Calendar and facial recognition-based attendance systems have improved coordination across universities.

TGCHE’s internship programme for 34 students in education governance, along with outreach campaigns like anti-drug drives and RTI awareness sessions, reflects its commitment to experiential learning and civic engagement.

With international partnerships, sustainability initiatives like the Green Campus at Jadcherla, and policy contributions including new universities and reservation frameworks, TGCHE is steering Telangana toward a globally competitive, inclusive, and digitally empowered academic future.