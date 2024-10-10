TGCSB nabs fraudsters for cheating businessman of Rs.7.19 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested a 35-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a businessman out of Rs 7.19 crore.

The arrested person is Sunil Kumar Maasthi Rathnappa, a resident of Bengaluru. His friends Giri and Rathod are absconding, who befriended the victim, Kondamallepalley of Nalgonda district.

According to the police, Sunil, Giri, and Rathod told the victim that a huge amount that was transferred as ‘international remittances’ was seized by the customs department at the RGI Airport Hyderabad.

The trio made the victim believe that the amount would be released if they managed to pay some amount towards the transaction as advance tax, fee, and other charges.

All three promised Kondamallepalley a commission of 30 per cent, if he helped them. Believing them, the victim transferred an amount of Rs 7.18 crores to 80 bank accounts provided by them to him. Kondamallepalley transferred an amount of Rs 38.50 lakh into the account of Sunil.

The conmen also showed a forged letter issued by the Ministry of Textiles appointing Rathod as chairman of the National Jute Board for a period of three years.

Kondamallepalley suspected something fishy after failing to get back any money and approached the police, who registered a case and apprehended Sunil. The other two persons are absconding.