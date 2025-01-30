TGMREIS leaders, officials visit stall in Numaish

Hyderabad: In a significant show of support for educational empowerment, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) president and vice-chairman Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Shahnawaz Qasim, secretary to CM, and Tafseer Iqubal, Special Secretary (Minorities Welfare) visited recently inaugurated TGMREIS stall at the ongoing All-India Industrial Exhibition.

The stall, which is drawing significant attention at the exhibition, showcases the facilities and skill-building programmes offered by the institution. It also features detailed information about modern educational facilities, innovative teaching methodologies, and extracurricular activities designed to nurture students to achieve their future goals.

The visit was marked by insightful discussions about impactful initiatives by TGMREIS in providing quality education, skill development and overall growth opportunities for students from minority communities across the State. The dignitaries interacted with visitors who applauded the society’s continuous efforts in enhancing the educational standards and holistic development of students.

The stall remains a highlight of Numaish, drawing attention to the transformative role education plays in the lives of minority students. Visitors were keen to learn more about the facilities provided by TGMREIS; many inquired about enrolment procedures.

Faheemuddin emphasised that TGMREIS mission centered around inclusive education. “Our goal is to bridge educational gaps and create opportunities for all students, particularly those from minority backgrounds, to excel and contribute to society,” he said. He commended the work of TGMREIS and reiterated the government’s commitment in strengthening educational infrastructure for minority communities.

He appealed to parents to admit their wards in TGMR schools and junior colleges. The admissions for 2025-26 are on. They can contact helpline 7331170790 or any of the TGMR school/junior college in State for admissions.