TGPCB makes kids aware of sustainable practices

Hyderabad: Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on Wednesday organised an interaction session with young school students on the harmful effects of pollution.

According to officials of TGPCB, the event was aimed to raise awareness among young minds and highlighted the need for environmental responsibility and sustainable living. They were shown different levels of air pollution in sensitive, residential, commercial, and industrial areas through a display of the level of pollution observed on filter papers. Noise levels were shown through the noise measuring.

During the session, the participants were explained about various types of pollution that impact the environment, such as air pollution, water pollution, and noise pollution, through activity and demonstration. “The interactive format of the session allowed the young learners to ask questions, share their thoughts, and discuss ideas on how to make their home, school, and community a cleaner and greener place,” said a senior officer, TGPCB.