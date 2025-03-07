TGPSC Announces Schedule for Group Exam Results

The Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has officially released the schedule for the announcement of results for various group examinations. Candidates who appeared for these exams can expect their results to be published on the following dates:

10th March: Provisional marks for Group-1

11th March: General ranking list for Group-2

14th March: General ranking list for Group-3

17th March: Final results for Hostel Welfare Officer

19th March: Final results for Extension Officer

The TGPSC advises candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed information regarding the results.