TGPSC Chairman Announces Key Updates on Telangana Job Notifications

Burra Venkatesham, Chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), provided crucial updates regarding government job notifications during a recent briefing. He confirmed that the recruitment notifications for various government positions under TGPSC will be issued after April 2025. Additionally, Venkatesham stated that the results for pending exams will be published by March 31, 2025, with immediate releases for any exams that are ready.

The TGPSC Chairman emphasized that the commission aims to expedite the release of results moving forward, addressing past delays. He further revealed that the results for Group-1, Group-2, and Group-3 exams would be unveiled over the course of the next week, with a gap of ten days between each announcement.

In a move to enhance the recruitment process, Venkatesham noted that the TGPSC is reviewing its syllabus. He mentioned that some exams, like Group-3, would no longer require multiple papers, and the commission plans to adopt a structure similar to that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This change is expected to streamline the examination process and improve efficiency.

Venkatesham also highlighted that the TGPSC intends to conduct a mix of computer-based and traditional manual exams, depending on the nature of the positions being filled. The commission will be implementing a new approach to question paper preparation, beginning with the creation of a comprehensive question bank. This question bank will consist of 5,000 to 10,000 questions per subject, ensuring a more standardized and transparent examination process.

The Chairman clarified that the government’s vacancy list is expected by March 31, and recruitment efforts will begin in earnest by April 2025, with notifications likely to be released by May 1. To facilitate this, TGPSC plans to formally request the vacancy list from the government.

Regarding the timeline for processing job applications, Venkatesham assured that positions requiring interviews would be completed within a year, while those not requiring interviews would be processed within 6 to 8 months. He urged the unemployed population to dispel any doubts or misconceptions about the TGPSC’s role in the recruitment process.