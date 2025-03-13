  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TGPSC Clarifies on False Propaganda Regarding Group-1 Recruitment

TGPSC Clarifies on False Propaganda Regarding Group-1 Recruitment
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has responded to the misinformation being circulated regarding the Group-1 recruitment process.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has responded to the misinformation being circulated regarding the Group-1 recruitment process. The commission clarified that the entire selection process was conducted with complete transparency.

The official statement of TGPSC assured that there was no scope for irregularities and urged candidates not to believe false claims. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining fairness in the recruitment process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick