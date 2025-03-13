Live
TGPSC Clarifies on False Propaganda Regarding Group-1 Recruitment
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has responded to the misinformation being circulated regarding the Group-1 recruitment process.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has responded to the misinformation being circulated regarding the Group-1 recruitment process. The commission clarified that the entire selection process was conducted with complete transparency.
The official statement of TGPSC assured that there was no scope for irregularities and urged candidates not to believe false claims. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining fairness in the recruitment process.
