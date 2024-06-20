TGPSC to Begin Verification of Documents for Group 4 from Today

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the commencement of the scrutiny of verification documents for the Group 4 services posts in the state. The merit list for these posts, released in a ratio of 1:3, includes 8,180 selected candidates. The verification process is scheduled to start from today, June 20, and will continue for approximately two months, ending on August 21.

The scrutiny of certificates will take place at various examination centers including Pottisreeramulu Telugu University, Public Garden, and TGPSC office in Nampally. Additionally, reserved days have been announced on August 24th, 27th, and 31st for candidates who may be absent due to any reasons and have not provided the required certificates.



TGPSC Secretary Dr. Naveen Nicholas has emphasized that verification will not be permitted after 5 pm on August 31st. The verification of documents is a crucial step in the selection process and the following documents are mandatory for verification:



- A checklist filled with basic details



- 2 copies of the application form

- Exam Hall Ticket

- Birth certificate or SSC memo

- Study/residence certificate from 1st to 7th standard

- Educational qualification certificates

- Caste Certificate issued by Telangana Govt

- BC Non Creamy Layer Certificate

- EWS certificate for the year 2021-22

- Sadaram certificate for the disabled

- NVC certificate for employed candidates

- Attestation signed by a gazetted officer

- Declaration stating unemployment

- Additional specific certificates for certain posts

Candidates are advised to ensure that they have all the necessary documents ready for verification. The verification process plays a crucial role in finalizing the selection of candidates for the Group 4 services posts.

