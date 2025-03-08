TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released an official notification outlining the timeline for the announcement of results for various group examinations. The provisional marks for the much-anticipated Group 1 examination will be made available on March 10, followed by the release of the Group 2 general ranking list on March 11. Candidates can expect the Group 3 general ranking list to be unveiled on March 14. Additionally, the final results for the Hostel Welfare Officer examination will be announced on March 17, and the results and general rankings for Extension Officer will be available on March 19.

TGPSC's Group-1 mains examinations were conducted from October 21 to 27 of the previous year to fill a total of 563 positions within the state. Out of the 31,000 candidates who qualified from the preliminary exams, 21,000 appeared for the mains examinations. The candidates are now eagerly anticipating the results as they remain hopeful for their prospective careers.

Similarly, the Group-2 examination, held last November, aimed to fill 783 vacancies and attracted an overwhelming 250,000 candidates. Furthermore, the Group-3 examination, which took place in November to recruit for 1,363 positions, saw participation from 269,000 candidates. The release of the results schedule has sparked a wave of optimism among aspirants from all three groups.

In a separate advisory, TGPSC has cautioned candidates against falling prey to misleading advertisements related to job recruitment. Officials have urged anyone who may encounter individuals claiming to facilitate job placements for group examinations to report such incidents immediately to TGPSC.