TG’s MoU with ITServe to create 30K jobs

Hyderabad: In a transformative move to decentralise IT growth and establish a robust ecosystem across the state, the State government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITServe Alliance, one of the largest association of IT companies in the United States.

This collaboration aims to generate 30,000 new jobs in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, marking a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to inclusive growth, regional development, and the creation of a strong innovation ecosystem. The MoU also focused on fostering the establishment of IT and related industries in cities like

Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, and other emerging towns.

State IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu said that the partnership will help to reduce migration to cities like Hyderabad, which is expected to face space constraints in the coming years, and aid in decongesting the city. This will contribute to the growth of a vibrant innovation ecosystem. This partnership with ITServe Alliance takes us a step closer to realising this vision of balanced, sustainable growth for the entire state.

Jagadeesh Mosali, national president of ITServe Alliance said, “This collaboration between the Telangana Government and ITServe Alliance signals a new era of decentralised growth in the IT sector. The focus on creating sustainable employment, building infrastructure, and nurturing local talent in Tier-II and Tier-III cities will be enhanced”.