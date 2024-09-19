TG’s renewable energy stall at Gujarat meet evokes overwhelming response

Hyderabad: The Telangana Stall at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (REINVEST) held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat received an overwhelming response. The stall has attracted around 250-300 national and International Investors and Developers.

Key companies in Solar, Wind and Bio-Energy Sectors such as Suzlon, ReNew Solar, Jindal India, Amar Raja, Green Energy, and Avaada along with prominent financial institutions like Asian Development Bank and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), showed keen interest in the opportunities offered by Telangana's renewable energy department.

Additionally, European Union's Energy Climate Action and Environment Counselor, Mr Bertosz Przywara, along with his delegation, visited the stall and assured cooperation for renewable energy projects in the State. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Vavilla Anila stated that the state government's policies have led to significant interest from national and international companies to invest in Telangana.