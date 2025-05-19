TGSED issues proceedings on admission age for class 1 for 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department (TGSED) has clarified the age criteria for admission into class I, addressing the confusion and frustration of parents. The department has decided to maintain the previous age requirement. The Central Government’s National Education Policy 2020 mandated a minimum age of six years for admission into class I.

However, Telangana and Karnataka have not adhered to this guideline, resulting in uncertainty among parents and schools. Thus, the age criteria have been a recurring issue for parents and schools every year.

Previously, Telangana set the admission age for class I as five plus years as of June 1 of the academic year. This policy contrasts with the Central rules applied by schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

In light of this, the Director of TGSED, EV Nrasimha Reddy, has issued a directive confirming the five-plus years of age criteria to continue for admissions into class I for the academic year 2025-26.

Consequently, the enrollment process as part of the ‘Badi Bata’ initiative in the government and quasi-government institutions will adhere to the five-year age requirement for primary school admissions.

In addition, the TGSED has instructed teachers to engage with members of the Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees, women Self-Help Groups, local youth organisations, and community leaders to facilitate a smoother enrollment campaign and improve admissions into government-run schools.