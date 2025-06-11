Live
TGSPDCL assures hassle-free power supply during monsoon
Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui has directed officials to remain vigilant, ensuring no power disruptions occur during the upcoming rainy season. The CMD stated that Superintending Engineers must continuously monitor the power supply situation in feeders under their jurisdiction and conduct weekly reviews with relevant officials. Special attention should be given to feeders with frequent disruptions, and inspections of lines, distribution transformers, and AB switches should be carried out to prevent recurring issues.
He noted that analysis of feeder disruptions revealed a significant percentage are caused by tree branches falling on or touching power lines, leading to tripping. Therefore, field staff should conduct patrolling in areas with dense tree cover, drawing on past experiences, and take appropriate measures. Additionally, during rainfall or when weather department warnings are issued, staff should ensure they are available at their respective offices at all times, and consumer complaints must be addressed promptly to resolve issues. GPS technology has been installed in vehicles under the FOC jurisdiction, enabling quicker response times to reach complainants’ locations.
The CMD highlighted that the TGAIMS survey previously conducted on the 11 kV network has yielded positive results, successfully completing the mapping of power poles, distribution transformers, and other network components.