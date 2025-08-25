TGSPDCL issues revised guidelines for Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has issued revised instructions for the registration and power supply arrangements for Ganesh pandals during the upcoming Ganesh Navaratri celebrations, scheduled from August 29 to September 8.

In a circular released by the Chief Engineer (Commercial), on Sunday, TGSPDCL emphasized the importance of streamlining temporary power connections and ensuring public safety during the festive period. The revised guidelines supersede earlier communications dated August 21 and August 22.

The circular said that as per the revised guidelines, Ganesh pandal organizers must register for temporary power supply till September 4. Applications submitted after this period will not be entertained.

The online application process prescribes organizers are required to apply through the official TGSPDCL website www.tssouthernpower.com under the “Registration of Ganesh Pandals 2025” section. A valid mobile number and Aadhaar-linked electricity service number are mandatory.

Besides, it highlighted safety compliance, mandating that all pandals must adhere to safety norms, including proper earthing, use of standard wiring, and installation of ELCBs (Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers). TGSPDCL will conduct inspections to ensure compliance. Meanwhile, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, General Secretary, Dr.Ravinutala Shashidhar welcomed the decision of the State government issuing orders on providing free electricity. “Thanks to the state government for agreeing to provide free electricity to Ganesh Mandapams and Durga Mata Mandapams across Telangana as per the demand of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti”, he said.