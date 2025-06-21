Live
TGSPDCL MD directs officials to give advance notice for power cuts
Highlights
Hyderabad: Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, has directed electricity officials to ensure that consumers are informed at least one day in advance about planned electricity maintenance schedules. He stated that consumers must be notified in advance about power supply line clearances (interruptions) required for network maintenance and repairs.
He acknowledged that the current lack of such communication has been causing considerable inconvenience to consumers. During a teleconference with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers, he emphasised the critical need to focus on ensuring maintenance schedule information effectively reaches consumers.
