TGSRTC rolls out ‘Yatradanam’ to give a leg-up to spiritual tourism

Hyderabad: To promote social service and inclusive travel opportunities, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched a special initiative named ‘Yatradanam’, with a dedicated fund created by the Corporation. Telangana Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, unveiled the Yatradanam poster on Tuesday along with TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar and Sajjanar contributed Rs 1 lakh each towards the Yatradanam fund. The Minister allocated his contribution for temple and recreational tours and the contribution of the MD will be utilized under the aegis of Akshaya Vidya Foundation, to arrange transportation for poor students to visit the Science Centre at Tank Bund, giving them access to scientific experiments and exposure.

Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated the TGSRTC management for initiating a noble idea. He said that many people wish to travel to renowned temples and tourist destinations, and this program is a boon for them. He appealed to corporate companies to extend support to TGSRTC under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments. He also encouraged individuals to donate tours.

According to TGSRTC, through this program, donations can be made by individuals, public representatives, corporate entities, NRIs, associations, and NGOs to sponsor underprivileged groups such as orphans, destitute elderly, differently abled persons, and poor students.

With this initiative, they will be taken on trips to famous temples, tourist attractions, and recreational destinations, spreading joy on special occasions and enriching lives with memorable experiences. Families, relatives, and friends can also make use of this program to sponsor such trips in the spirit of goodwill.

“To implement the scheme effectively, TGSRTC has designed exclusive tour packages covering prominent pilgrimage centers and tourist spots across the State. Depending on the donation amount and the distance to be covered, the Corporation will provide AC, Super Luxury, Deluxe, and Express buses,” said Executive Director Munishekhar.

The ED said that the bookings must be made at least one week prior to the tour. Interested donors and organizers can approach their local TGSRTC Depot Managers for bookings. For further information, citizens can call the TGSRTC Helpline numbers 040-69440000 / 040-23450033, where officials will share details of the packages.

Sajjanar said that the Corporation is now stepping forward with social responsibility through this first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

“This is not just a social service but also a gift of humanity to society, preserving our cultural values and creating lasting memories for the underprivileged.” We request donors, associations, NGOs, public representatives, and corporates to come forward voluntarily and be part of this great initiative,” said Sajjanar. Executive Directors Rajashekhar, Khushrosha Khan, Venkanna, Finance Advisor Vijaya Pushpa, and senior HODs and others

were present.