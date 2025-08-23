TGSRTC to conduct ‘Dial Your Officer’ prog today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is conducting a ‘Dial Your Officer’ programme on Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm. During this programme, commuters and members of the public can directly contact the Regional Manager and Depot Managers of Hyderabad Region to share their grievances, feedback and suggestions. All concerns raised will be carefully reviewed and appropriate action will be taken promptly, said Sudha Parimala, Hyderabad Regional Manager.

According to the TGSRTC, the corporation remains committed to delivering efficient, comfortable and punctual bus services to the public. In pursuit of this mission, continuous feedback and suggestions from commuters are vital to improving and tailoring services to public needs. For the convenience of the public, the contact numbers of Regional Manager and Depot Managers under the Hyderabad Region are Regional Manager (8885719194), Barkatpura (9000406069), Falaknuma (9959226131), Farooqnagar (7337346169), Kacheguda (9959226130), Mehdipatnam (9959226133), Musheerabad (9959226418), Rajendranagar (9959226135), Bandlaguda (9959224058), Hayathnagar-1 (9959226138), Hayathnagar-2 (9959226419), Dilsukhnagar (9959226137), Ibrahimpatnam (9959226141), Midhani (9959226139), and Maheshwaram (9959226816).

TGSRTC requested all commuters and the public to actively participate in this initiative, which reflects our commitment to provide responsive and customer-centric service.