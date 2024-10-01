TGSRTC to run 6,000 special buses for Dasara

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced the operation of over 6,000 special bus services from Hyderabad suburbs during the upcoming Dasara festival to meet the high demand during the festival.

According to TGSRTC, the services will commence on October 1 and continue until 15, aiming to facilitate smooth travel for passengers heading to their hometowns during the festive period. The special buses will be available from major suburban locations such as MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB. Moreover, TSRTC will establish basic amenities, including shelters, seating, drinking water, and a public address system in these locations.

On Monday, TGSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar, conducted a virtual meeting with field officials to discuss arrangements for Dasara special services. He emphasised the need for efficient operations to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers. He noted that additional measures have been planned to avoid inconvenience for travellers due to the increased traffic expected this year, particularly with the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

He said, “In light of the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, TGSRTC will operate 6,000 special buses across Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Electric super luxury buses will also be introduced on routes like Karimnagar and Nizamabad to promote eco-friendly travel. The transport authority has also arranged advance booking services that are accessible via the TGSRTC official website,” he added. Sajjanar highlighted that heavy traffic is anticipated between October 9 and 11, leading to the Dasara festival on October 12. He directed officials to provide additional buses based on demand and to coordinate with the NHAI to allocate dedicated toll lanes for TGSRTC buses during these peak travel days.

The IT corridor will also see services routed through Gachibowli ORR, extending to Vijayawada and Bengaluru for tech workers' convenience. Sajjanar urged passengers to use the special services and assured that TSRTC, in coordination with police, transport, and municipal authorities, is committed to providing a seamless travel experience. For further details regarding Dasara special services, passengers have been asked to visit the TSRTC website or contact the call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.