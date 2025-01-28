TGSRTC workers sound strike threat, serve notice on mgmt

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers are to go on a statewide strike from February 9. The union leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the government inaction on promises made to the employees, including no revisions of pay scale and non-payment of dues. These are forcing the workers to protest.

The RTC workers’ union submitted a strike notice to the corporation’s executive director Munisekhar at Bus Bhavan on Monday demanding to resolve long-standing issues. The union demanded merger of RTC employees with the government, implementation of two PRCs and other long pending issues.

The TGSRTC Joint Action Committee included 21 demands in the notice urging the government to come to employees' rescue and solve their problems.

According to the JAC, after five years, the RTC unions are taking a stand by initiating a strike. Unsatisfied with the government's apathy towards RTC employees, despite being in power for 14 months, the unions have made it clear that a significant strike will take place if their demands are not met in the coming days.

The union leaders expressed concerns over circulating rumours regarding privatisation of RTC which left the employees anxious about potential job losses. They are holding the government accountable for failing to uphold commitments made during the election campaign, such as merging RTC with government, lifting restrictions on trade unions, and immediate implementation of wage hikes.

E Venkanna, chairman of the JAC, emphasised the urgent need for RTC to be merged with the government. He called for immediate revision of salaries and insisted that the pending PF and CCS dues be settled without delay.

The key demands include securing jobs of drivers who have purchased RTC buses, which are at risk with introduction of electric buses. They said deploying electric buses is putting thousands of jobs at risk. Thess buses, they allege, are maintained by private operators.

The JAC emphasised that issues extend beyond current employees, with retired workers still awaiting unpaid arrears, pay scale adjustments and other benefits. The unions have set a deadline for the government to respond, threatening a State-wide strike if their demands are not met.