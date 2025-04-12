TGTDC chairman dines with fine rice beneficiary family

Suryapet: Responding to the call of Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy visited Dasai Gudem village in the 6th ward of Suryapet mandal on Friday during which he dined with beneficiaries of the fine rice scheme.

As a part of the Telangana government’s flagship initiative of distribution of fine rice to all white ration card holders, he dined at the residence of Madar Hussain, where a meal was prepared using the newly provided fine rice. Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Reddy said, “It is the Congress government that truly feeds the poor.” He interacted with the family members, inquiring whether the welfare schemes were benefiting them and checking on their well-being.

He stated that every white ration card-holding family in the state is experiencing a festive atmosphere under the Congress, which stands for the poor. Resident Saleema expressed happiness, saying they previously had no interest in receiving coarse rice, but the fine rice is now genuinely useful to her family. She also appreciated the free bus service and gas cylinder subsidy schemes being provided by the state government.