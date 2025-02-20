Thanda Dwellers in Rajapur Get Borewell to Quench Their Thirst

Mahabubnagar: With summer temperatures soaring and water scarcity worsening, BRS youth leader Chinchode Abhimanyu Reddy has stepped forward to dig a borewell, providing a much-needed solution to the drinking water crisis faced by tribal residents in Rajapur Mandal.

Understanding the pressing need for water, Abhimanyu Reddy personally funded the installation of a borewell in Korra Thanda village panchayat. The initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of former public representatives and local leaders. With a steady water supply now assured, the residents of Korra Thanda expressed their gratitude for this timely intervention.

Addressing the gathering, Abhimanyu Reddy emphasized his commitment to resolving basic infrastructure issues in rural areas, stating that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right. He assured continued efforts to support communities facing similar challenges.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Sarpanch Hanya Naik, youth leaders Korra Thiram, Thavurya, Korra Pandu, Lingya, and several Thanda residents, who appreciated the proactive approach of the young leader in addressing their long-standing water woes.