The 16 MLAs who had a massive fall from CM Revanth's grace

Hyderabad: Recently, Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy expressed his unhappiness over the performance and behaviour of 16 Congress MLAs during the Gram Panchayat polls in which the ruling party bagged majority seats.

This happened when the Chief Minister, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and All India Congress Committee in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan had a teleconference on the outcome of Gram Panchayat elections.

According to sources, during the teleconference, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure, pointing out that some of these MLAs showed nepotism in the selection of sarpanch candidates, while others failed to control the rebels. Some others showed a negligent attitude and still others failed to coordinate with local leaders.

All this reflected in the poor outcome of the elections in the respective constituencies, Revanth Reddy placed on record, explaining about areas in which Congress-backed candidates failed to win in the polls. But who are these 16 MLAs?

According to sources, the MLAs where were under fire during the meeting are said to be J Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), G Madhusudhan Reddy (Deverakadra), Ch Parnika Reddy (Narayanpet), Y Srinivas Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Murali Naik Bhukya (Mahabubabad), Medipally Satyam (Choppadandi), Kavvampalli Sathyanarayana (Manakonduru), R Bhupathi Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), K Madhan Mohan Rao (Yellareddy), Yashaswini Reddy (Palakurthi), KR Nagaraju (Vardhannapet), Megha Reddy (Wanaparthy), K Jaiveer Reddy (Nagarjuna Sagar), Vemula Veeresham (Nakrekal), Beerla Ilaiah (Alair) and G Vivek Venkataswamy (Chennuru).

According to sources, apart from the 16 MLAs in question, there are other MLAs who “performed poorly” in the GP elections.

So, sources reasoned that the warning is an alert to all the MLAs to see to it that the Congress party wins all ZPTC and MPTC positions in the state in the upcoming elections. Also, the Chief Minister wants all the party legislators to perform well in all elections without giving room for any sort of negligence. Chief Minister also expressed ire even at some MLAs who were deemed to have “performed well” in the GP polls as he found fault with their attitude towards party leaders, and because of their nepotism.

Besides, the Chief Minister is said to be unhappy with the performance of some of the ministers in the GP elections as well. For example, Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy’s constituency, Chennur, registered fewer victories of Congress-backed candidates.

One of the party leaders pointed out that the Chief Minister had declared that he would not allow the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party to come to power in the next Assembly elections. As part of his resolve, the Chief Minister has been striving hard to strengthen the party. The alert to MLAs is “just the beginning”.

The Chief Minister is also moving forward strategically to ensure that the Congress retains power in the next elections. The MLAs under fire will have to take the CM’s alert in a positive manner and move forward to ensure the victory of the party in the next elections, the leader said, adding: “the caution by CM to the 16 MLAs applies to all legislators.” This being so, Labour Minister G Vivek alleged on Thursday that ‘some Congress leaders’ had betrayed the party in the GP elections and supported wrongdoers.

He warned that these party leaders must stop such activities or face action.

Vivek observed: “there is no place in Chennur for the sand mafia… I will not leave anyone, including Congress party leaders, if they indulge in the mafia activities. I will settle all equations.”