The challenges ahead

Hyderabad: All eyes will now be on the youngest CM-designate A Revanth Reddy who during his campaign claimed that he had clear vision regarding making Telangana a prosperous state and if given 10 years’ time he would certainly prove his strength.



Scheduled to take oath as CM on December 7, Revanth Reddy has many challenges before him. The biggest challenge is to take his new team along with him and ensure that there are no fissures within the party.

The second biggest issue for the new government would be to live up to the Six Guarantees which had helped the Congress to come to power and start implementing them in shortest possible time.

It also must grapple with the debt burden the state exchequer is facing.

The most important issue before the new government and the Congress would be to face the Lok Sabha elections, the process for which would begin around the first week of March or so. It remains to be seen whether Revanth and his team would be able to spin another victory for the party in the Lok Sabha elections or not. The BRS party would certainly give a tough fight in the Lok Sabha elections. Even the BJP is said to be keen on improving its position in the Lok Sabha from Telangana.

The Congress government will also have to present a full budget before the Lok Sabha elections take place which again could be a major challenge as it will have to find resources for all the Six Guarantees it had made and find sources for simultaneous revenue generation to sustain the poll promises and also funds for debt servicing.