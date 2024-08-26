The Demolition Man: Lord Krishna orders, my govt follows!

Hyderabad: The demolition of illegal structures by HYDRAA has nothing to do with politics. It is a mission taken up inspired by what Lord Krishna told Arjuna in the famous Kurukshetra battlefield. “Lord Krishna said do your duty without bothering about the result to save Dharma’,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy referring to the demolitions.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in the city on Sunday, the CM said the decision to demolish the structures constructed on the lakebeds was for the benefit of the people and future generations. He said his government was ready to face any situation to protect the natural resources.

Revanth said Hyderabad was known as the Lake City centuries ago but today some people, including politicians, had encroached several lakes and constructed farmhouses and were releasing the sewage into the remaining lakes.

“If we also turn a blind eye to this, then we are not worthy to be people’s representatives,” he added.



The CM emphasized that the government would not take a ‘U’ turn whatever pressures the political parties may try to put on the government and will not spare anyone howsoever big he might be. In view of this decision, the officials turned their focus on the lakes in the Assembly constituencies, including Gajwel, Siricilla and Siddipet Assembly constituencies, represented by former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. Sources said MA&UD is finalising a report on the encroachments of lakes in the three Assembly segments.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has started a field survey to identify the encroachment of lakes, ponds and water bodies outside the Hyderabad city.

The MA&UD officials are preparing a report on the status of the lakes in the Municipal Corporations of Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Ramagundam.