The expert committee submits the report to govt on Biodiversity flyover accidents, identifies fault' in construction

The Expert Committee believes that the biodiversity flyover can be fatal as it lacks technicality in construction. Just a few days ago, the car slipped underneath the flyover. One woman was killed in the crash. At the time, there were severe criticisms over the flaws on the flyover. The Telangana state government has appointed an expert committee to study the matter. The Committee released its report on Monday.

The Committee was of the view that the bridge has a steep curve as the contractors had compromised due to the inability to acquire required land. The report concludes that the accident occurred earlier was due to the curves. The Committee appointed by the state government under World Bank Road Safety Advisor Professor Nagabhushan Rao, experts Dr TS Reddy, Assistant Professor Srinivaskumar and Pradeep Reddy to study the bridge deficits included

The Committee submitted its report to GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. The expert panel concluded that the bridge design was unsafe for fast-moving motorists because of these shortcomings. The flyover, as predetermined, advises that vehicles must travel at a maximum speed of 40 km / h. For this purpose, speed breakers should be installed.

The Biodiversity Flyover, built under the Strategic Roads Development Scheme (SRDP), became available on November 4. The bridge is only permitted on one-way vehicles from Khajaguda Junction to Mindspace. Two accidents occurred on the flyover within the month. One woman lost her life while the car driver survived with injuries.