The government is committed to the welfare of the poor,” - MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy

Nagarkurnool: At the Nagarkurnool MLA Camp Office, MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy distributed Kalyana Lakshmi, CM Relief Fund, and Shadi Mubarak checks to beneficiaries from Nagarkurnool and Telkapalli mandals. MLA Rajesh Reddy personally handed over the checks to the beneficiaries.

During the event, MLA Rajesh Reddy mentioned that the government prioritizes welfare schemes and that soon, funds will be transferred to farmers through the Rythu Bharosa program. He also emphasized that the Congress government is committed to the welfare of the poor.

“The Congress government is a government for the poor, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is ready to spend any amount for the welfare of the poor,” said MLA Rajesh Reddy.

The event was attended by Market Committee Chairman Ramanarao, Nagarkurnool Municipal Councilors, former Sarpanches, and a large number of beneficiaries.