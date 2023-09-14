The government should solve the problems of employees with comprehensive punishment

Congress Party National Women General Secretary Mulugu MLA Sitakka On Thursday, Seethakka supported the initiative to solve the problems of the prison employees in Mulugu District Center.

National Women General Secretary of the Congress Party Mulugu MLA Seethakka said on this occasion that in 2009, the Congress government at the center 60 percent of the funds, the stateHe said that the government has started the Rajiv Vidya Mission with 40 percent funding.

He said that with the change of government at the center, it has become a comprehensive punishment. KCR said that once Telangana state comes, there will be no words like contract and outsourcing as everyone is a government employee.

It is regrettable that even though the Supreme Court has said that equal pay should be given for equal work, comprehensive punishment cannot be given to the employees. The comprehensive punishment employees have been working in the education department for