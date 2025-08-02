The government's goal is to provide quality uninterrupted power to every remote area of the state: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Wanaparthy dist: On Saturday, the newly constructed 33/11 KV power substation at a cost of Rs. 2.2 crore in Velaturu village of Chinnambavi mandal of Wanaparthy district was inaugurated by the State Deputy Chief Minister, Power, Finance and Planning Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with the State Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi.*

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinna Reddy, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Wanaparthy MLAs Thudi Megha Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLAs Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and DCCB Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government's aim is to provide quality uninterrupted power to every remote area in the state of Telangana. As part of this, a 33/11 KV substation was inaugurated in the remote village of Chinnambavi Velatur village today. Along with this, the foundation stone of a new 132/33 KV power substation to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 49.86 crores in Panagal mandal and a new 33/11 KV power substation to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.02 crores in Jammapur village of Panagar mandal will be laid in Kollapur today. He said that once the construction of the 132/33 KV substation in Panagal mandal is completed and started, it can be connected to the construction of another (15) 33/11 substations from there. He said that the foundation stone of 4 more substations related to Vennancherla and Marikal villages in Koderu mandal of Nagarkurnool district will be laid in Kollapur.

In Velatur village, the 33/11 KV substation set up at a cost of Rs. 2.2 crore will be used to provide 950 borewells and 600 domestic connections with 3 feeders. Under the three feeders, 6 villages of Velatur, Chinna Mahadev, Ayyavaripalli, Kaluru, Venkatampalli and Solipur villages will receive three-phase quality electricity. Current problems will be solved for the households and agricultural lands within the respective villages.

In this program, District SP Ravula Giridhar, Additional Collector Revenue In-charge Subramanyam, T.G.S.P.D.C.L. S. E. U. Balaswamy, D. E. Srinivas, Library Chairman Govardhan Sagar, Congress leaders Kotha Kalyan Rao, Jupally Arun, Rajendra Prasad, officials, public representatives and others participated.